Here Are 10 More Great Spots In Berkshire County That Offer Outdoor Dining

If you're anything like me, you are still a little wary of Covid AND you love to eat outside. I mean, if it's sunny and 90, I may opt to eat indoors; however, eating outside is mega.

I recently did a list of 10 spots that offer outdoor dining in The Berkshires, but I felt like doing another 10!

10 MORE GREAT SPOTS IN THE BERKSHIRES THAT OFFER OUTDOOR DINING

1. PROPRIETOR'S LODGE IN PITTSFIELD

Located at 22 Waubeek Rd., this newly remodeled event space overlooks beautiful Pontoosuc Lake with all the views.

2. ZUCCHINIS IN PITTSFIELD

Located on Upper North St., the food is great along with indoor, takeout, catering, and banquet options.

3. COYOTE FLACO IN WILLIAMSTOWN

On Cold Spring Rd., this family style Mexican restaurant is a county favorite!

4. THE HAFLINGER HAUS IN ADAMS

Located on Commercial St. you'll find American and Austrian Food. Great, affordable food, drinks, German beers and hospitality! They also have a six-room Inn!

5. LAKESIDE BAR & GRILL IN LANESBOROUGH

Located on Rte. 7 on the Pittsfield/Lanesborough line (formerly Reilly's), this place is the outdoor king!

6. FREIGHT YARD PUB IN NORTH ADAMS

Located at 1 Furnace St. building, they offer scratch food that you will surely enjoy. Homemade soups, dressings, desserts, hand-cut steaks, fresh sirloin beef burgers, gluten-free and vegetarian options. Outdoor patio in summer and cozy fireplace in winter.

7. THE HOT DOG RANCH IN PITTSFIELD

Located on West Housatonic St. and serving those unique baby hot dogs, keno and MORE. People love this place.

8. THE 6 HOUSE PUB IN WILLIAMSTOWN

Located on Cold Spring Rd. they offer Great Food. Craft Beer. Creative Cocktails. Outstanding Staff. Cozy Country Aesthetic. Open for dinner daily at 5 p.m.

9. KRISPY CONES IN LANESBOROUGH

Located on Rt.7, this place has burgers, dogs, chicken wings, ICE CREAM, and a TON of space to eat and play.

10. TRAIL HOUSE KITCHEN AND BAR IN NORTH ADAMS

Located in State Rd. this place offers Creative American cuisine featuring fresh and fun dishes in a rustic atmosphere. Individuals, Couples, Families and Events welcome!

