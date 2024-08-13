Here Are 3 Things You Need To Accept Before Moving to MA

Let's face it: Relocating to a new environment can be stressful in nature, but if you do your homework before packing up that ol' U-Haul, the transition can be more easy going in nature. They say our Commonwealth has lost population, but on the contrary, we are seeing an influx of people settling down making The Bay State their permanent home base. Here are three things to consider upon making your move to our backyard:

First of all, Massachusetts is steeped in American history, serving as the site of pivotal events such as the Boston Tea Party and the Battle of Bunker Hill. Visitors can walk the Freedom Trail in Boston, which highlights key historical sites, including Paul Revere’s House. Many guides offer an assortment of fascinating stories and insights that you might miss on your own. Also, visiting in the off-season (particularly in late fall or early spring) can help you avoid crowds at popular sites.

The Massachusetts State House in Boston is also a sight to see as our state's rich history contributes to a strong sense of identity and pride among those who reside here on a regular basis.

Education take second place as The Bay State is home to renowned institutions like Harvard University, MIT, and Boston University, The Commonwealth has some of the best higher education options in the world. These schools attract students from around the globe, fostering a vibrant academic atmosphere and a plethora of cultural events. The presence of these institutions also contributes to innovation and research sectors, particularly in technology and healthcare.

Third, be prepared for some rough weather as winters in Massachusetts can be harsh, with temperatures often dropping below freezing and significant snowfall, especially in January and February.

Be prepared by wearing a good winter coat, boots, and dress in layers to stay warm while commuting or enjoying outdoor activities like skiing in the beautiful Berkshires. Boston Common also offers ice skating and snowshoeing in neighborhood parks.

Additionally, investing in snow tires for your vehicle can be a smart choice for safe driving when Old Man Winter throws an unexpected curve ball during snowy conditions.

BOTTOM LINE: Becoming a Massachusetts resident has it's share of benefits as I discovered this upon relocating here 5 years ago. Trust me, it's a whole lot better than residing south of the border, need I say more!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the web site https://www.rent.com/blog/moving-to-massachusetts/)