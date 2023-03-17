Here Are 5 Massachusetts Foods That You NEED To Sample

Let's face it: Deep down inside we are ALL so-called "foodies" as there is always room to try out some delicacies when dining out. In this case, there is a quintet of staples that are favorites all throughout the Bay State from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston and how ironic you have already dined on these options.

So without further ado, let's see what this exclusive menu has to offer:

For starters, how about cod, one of my favorite seafood selections as this goes well with a side order of fries and being we are in the Lenten season, this is pretty appropriate to order, especially on a Friday prior to Easter. Did you know that cod has been designated as the state's official fish, so by all means indulge!

Clam Chowder is a staple appetizer for locals and visitors alike. This was one of President John F. Kennedy's "favorite" foods (He was a Massachusetts native from Brookline) and nothing beats starting off your dining experience as a cup or bowl will get your appetite going in more ways than one. this would be ideal prior to your cod lunch or dinner. One suggestion: NEVER add tomatoes as those traditionalists would frown on those adding that extra topping. That is a NO-NO for sure!

You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to dive in to a traditional turkey dinner. This particular type of fowl is also the official state bird. You can either have a sandwich for lunch or dinner with all the trimmings (pictured above) as you can't forget the stuffing, mashed or sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce. This ingredient must be included as the cranberry has been deemed as the official state berry. Add a glass of cranberry juice as this is the traditional state beverage.

Last but not least, the top dessert in our neck of the woods is none other than the traditional chocolate chip cookie as this staple has the honor of being the official Bay State dessert. Did you know the chocolate chip cookie was born at the late Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. A great way to end your "traditional" Massachusetts dining experience by satisfying that sweet tooth whether they are freshly made, hot off the oven or stop by the supermarket and pick up a box or two. You will be glad you did!

BOTTOM LINE: You are truly familiar with all this fine fare, but the next time you dine out, it will be extra special being these choices are favorites in The Commonwealth.