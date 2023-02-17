Just like anywhere else in the country, people who are unfamiliar with a certain location, sort of judge it based on what others say about it. It's par for the course, I suppose.

There are many things unique to growing up in Boston, Massachusetts, and I will list five for the purpose of this post.

Here Are 5 Things That Are Wicked Boston, Massachusetts

1. Wiffle Ball

If you're a baseball fan, this game as kid is AWESOME. You mean, I can make the baseball move like a professional pitcher? In my mid-twenties as the Red Sox make their historic comeback, I played fast pitch Wiffle Ball with my buddies almost daily after work. I had a nasty sinker.

2. The Triple Decker Home

My first apartment was on Doris St. in Dorchester, the 3rd floor of a triple-decker, to boot. I was 21 years old and we had some FUN times. If you mention a "triple-deck-ah" to anyone outside of the Boston area, they'll probably think you're talking about a sandwich.

3. Saying "Down Cellar"

We all know what a cellar is. Most call it a basement. However, in the Boston area, it's "down cellar". My father was famous for saying, "put my tools back down cellah"!

4. Candlepin Bowling

Candlepin bowling is so rare in America, that it's literally only found in New England, mainly the Boston area. I couldn't even find a stock photo of candlepin bowling! The rules are different than ten pin (big ball) and much more enjoyable (IMO).

5. The Hilltop Steak House

Closing in 2013, this restaurant was a monster. Massively successful in the '60s, '70s, 80's, and into the later decades as well. I don't remember the quality of the food, but I do remember the 4 "rooms" you could have been seated at. Dodge City, Kansas City, Sioux City, and Virginia City? Owner Frank Giuffrida died in 2004, but back in the day The Hilltop Steak House served 3 million a year. The butcher shop which came later was popular, too.

