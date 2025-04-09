Here Are Some Grocery Items We&#8217;re Paying Too Much $$$ For In MA

Here Are Some Grocery Items We’re Paying Too Much $$$ For In MA

Minerva Studio

Fellow Massachusetts residents, a question for you: Have you been grocery shopping lately? A follow-up question: How much time did you need to recover from shock after  seeing your receipt?

Honestly, I used to think the term "sticker shock" only applied to car-buying. According to a recent article from Eat This, Not That!, the cost of many grocery items are on the rise IN A BIG WAY.

And many items were climbing upwards well before the Trump tariffs came out, so they are only partly to blame. Eat This.com compiled lots of data to give us a peek at some everyday items on your supermarket's shelves that we're paying lots of money for.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app
Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media
loading...

EGGS
No, I'm not talking about delicious Cadbury Cream Eggs that are prevalent around Easter. I'm just referring to regular everyday eggs. Thanks in part to the Avian Flu (which wiped out millions of birds), egg prices have been on the rise for what feels like an eternity. Some stores, in fact, still impose limits on egg purchases.

Dziggyfoto
loading...

COFFEE
While I guess it's been a while since you could call coffee "cheap", it too has really seen a rise of late. Just 4 months into 2025 and coffee prices are already hitting ALL-TIME HIGHS!

Photo by Haley Owens on Unsplash
loading...

CEREAL
Here's a true story to share with you. The other day at the grocery store I saw--swear to God--a $8 BOX OF CEREAL! I simply could not fathom why. It wasn't a giant "Family Size" box, either. And the cereal wasn't powdered with gold dust, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. Do you know which two countries are among the biggest exporters of grain and wheat? Russia and the Ukraine, that's who.

Photo by Aneta Voborilova on Unsplash
loading...

ORANGE JUICE
Whatever the reasons (drought and hurricanes, to name just two), OJ prices are practically through the roof. Oranges and orange byproducts have all been affected to some degree but the hardest-hit has been frozen orange juice concentrate.

BreakingTheWalls
loading...

BEEF
Believe it or not, the cost of ground beef per pound has jumped up 50% since 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Steaks prices have jumped almost 40%. For several reasons, the past few years have been rough on cattle farmers and we're definitely paying for it.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is only a small sampling of items we're paying way too much for. For the full article, visit Eat This.com.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson

Filed Under: Berkshire County, economy, expensive, groceries, inflation, Massachusetts, most
Categories: Articles, Local News

More From WSBS 860AM