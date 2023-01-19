Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here.

Raising My Daughter in Massachusetts Has Been Great so Far

Being a Massachusetts native, I tend to agree that the BayState is ideal to raise a child. As a parent of a young daughter, my wife and I feel that Massachusetts is full of friendly folks (particularly in our neighborhood) and we feel safe and secure raising our daughter here.

Are You a Massachusetts Resident Who is Thinking About Starting a Family?

If you are expecting or are thinking about starting a family, you know there is quite a bit of preparation that needs to be done leading up to and after the big day. You'll certainly be busy but it's also a lot of fun. Then there's the question that you and your partner need to agree upon; what do we name our child? Sometimes that task may require negotiations between partners and other times it can come naturally with very little or no disagreement. The ease or difficulty of what to name your child could also be based on what the child's sex is expected to be. Of course, if you and your partner don't want to know the sex there's a good chance that you may want to have two names ready to go.

Get our free mobile app

We Have Seen Many 'Most Popular Baby Names in Massachusetts' Over the Past Couple of Years

Over the past couple of years, we have seen plenty of articles regarding the top 10 or top 20 most popular names in Massachusetts. But what about those names near the end of the list? Sure, they don't get a lot of love but they are certainly good names and in some cases not as worn out as the names near the top of the list. Those names that appear later on in the list deserve the spotlight as well. So, today we are going to look at the bottom 20 (out of 100) girls' names in Massachusetts according to babynames.com. You never know, there may be one in this list that fits your bundle of joy perfectly. Don't forget to check out Massachusetts' Most Popular Boys Names for the 1960s.

The 20 Least Popular Girls' Names in Massachusetts (out of 100)