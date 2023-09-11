Here Are The 3 MOST DANGEROUS Car Brands In Massachusetts
Here's a fact that I'm sure you're well aware of, Berkshire County residents, car accidents are NOT FUN. I should know. I've been in a few scrapes and fender benders myself, but I've also been in two MAJOR car wrecks that, by all accounts, should have ended my young and foolish life.
Recently, the research team at Glass Doctor, the glass repair, replacement, and installation professionals, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to come up with the three most dangerous car brands as well as the three safest car brands for each state.
How did they come up with their findings? The Glass Doctor team looked at which car brands reported the most and least fatal car crashes in each state over a 10-year span and then tallied the results for each and every state.
So to recap, Glass Doctor researchers, using data and info from the NHTSA, were able to determine for each state which car brands were safest and which ones were the most dangerous.
The top 3 most dangerous car brands in Massachusetts are as follows:
- Infiniti
- Volvo
- Acura
Now let's shine a spotlight (or should that be headlight?) on the three safest car brands in the Commonwealth:
- Kia
- Lexus
- Mercedes-Benz
Pretty interesting, huh? And again, those results are according to a decade's worth of fatal crashes. Please, when you have a few minutes, check out the full report at Glass Doctor's website here.