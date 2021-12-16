Here Are The Most Popular Board Games In Our Tri-State Region

If there is one positive that came out during the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergence of families have been gathering around in their dining room or coffee tables as they have implemented quality time spent by many residences that has been sorely lacking in this "so-called" 21st century.

Google Trends and the web site www.spilsbury.com recently conducted a survey as they selected the most popular board game for each of our 50 states and you'll find the results concerning our tri-state region surprising in nature. So without further ado, let's clue you in on our listening area's favorites as this applies statewide as well:

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS: MALL MADNESS

NORTH WESTERN CONNECTICUT: CHESS

EASTERN NEW YORK: MONOPOLY

The Parker Brothers staple is also top choice in neighboring New Jersey, Delaware, California, Indiana, Nevada and Texas.

If you are curious as to what people are partaking in neighboring New England states, Parchessi is the favorite in Rhode Island, Vermont residents are also into chess, Backgammon takes the top spot in New Hampshire and Scrabble is number one in Maine.

Other choices that seem to obtain popularity throughout the USA include Dungeons & Dragons, Pictionary, Clue, Battleship, Trouble, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Chutes and Ladders, checkers, Apples To Apples and Code Names.

I'm surprised that Stratego and Candy Land did not get represented in this survey. They were two of my favorites from many moons ago. However these board games received an "under estimated" rating including the home version of Family Feud, Survive: Escape From Atlantis, Name 5, Heroes Wanted and Carcassone.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the web site: www.spilsbury.com)