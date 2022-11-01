Have you already had a rough week and the week has just started? It turns out that you are not the only one. The stress factor nowadays for many people is ten-fold. If you factor stress in with longer nights and cooler weather, many people are making the choice to stay home at week's end rather than going out to paint the town.

The big question is: What's your routine when you enjoy a night in? How do YOU relax after a long, hard work week? Let's face it, you need some kind of self-care. How do you go about pampering yourself?

An interesting new study conducted by Coco & Eve, the award-winning company behind several cruelty-free, PETA-approved beauty products, finds that "night in" self-care routines vary by location.

The Coco & Eve team did a survey back in June 2022 of 3,500 participants(made up of 1,000 participants from a nationwide survey plus 50 participants from each state). The participants were asked questions such as, "What are you drinking on your ideal night in?", "Will you be cooking your favorite meal or ordering takeout?", "What will your self-care choice be? (long shower vs. bubble bath)", "What will your entertainment choice be?", etc.

Here's what they found for results for the Bay State. The majority of Massachusetts residents(76%) will not be cooking their favorite meal or trying a new recipe. Nope. Our ideal night in would have to include some take-out or delivery like Chinese food or pizza.

As a matter of fact, EVERY state(keep in mind that certain places like Alaska and Vermont were not included due to the limited number of survey respondents) chose takeout for their night in.

Also of interest, EVERY state(including Massachusetts) chose taking a long shower as their self-care choice. Taking a bubble bath was the second choice and coming in third was a full skincare routine.

By the way, survey participants were also asked what their favorite shower product was(for example body wash, bathrobe, waterproof speakers, shower bomb, etc.). The most popular choice for Massachusetts was, believe it or not, a towel warmer. Yeah. Now we're talking.

As far as staying hydrated is concerned, it seems that most of Massachusetts prefer either a glass(or glasses) of wine or a bottle of water. Overall, soda was the most popular drink choice nationwide.

As for entertainment, Massachusetts residents, as well as the majority of the country, will either watch a movie or binge a TV show. Other top choices include reading a book, listening to music, or playing board games.

So there you have it. Apparently, FOMO(Fear Of Missing Out) is a thing of the past for many of us, preferring instead to stay home and get a little "ME time". It's a very cool survey. Take a look for yourself at Coco & Eve's website here.

