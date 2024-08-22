Here Are The Top 3 Fastest Growing Cities In MA

They say people are leaving our Commonwealth, but that piece of information can be deemed false in nature as a trio of town's has seen an increase in population since the last U.S. Census that was taken on April 1st, 2020. Let's give you a sneak peek at this optimistic news that also provides an economic boost that is much needed these days.

(Photo image of Berlin police station courtesy of the town's web site https://www.townofberlin.com/)

Taking the top spot: Berlin, a town of 3,425 people in located in eastern Worcester County was the fastest-growing community in Massachusetts over the past three years, This suburban community had 3,159 people and added 266 between then and July 1, 2023, the Census estimates which translates into an 8.4% increase.

At second place: The town of Plymouth is among the largest municipalities in the state and runs itself as a town rather than a city. The population of Plymouth has risen to 65,405 as of July 1, 2023, an increase of 4,189 people or 6.8%.

Tourism also plays a big role in the success of this vicinity. After all, this is home base of Plymouth Rock of Mayflower fame as Plymouth saw the largest per capita population increase in the state.

In third place, an area that was featured in a recent article that stated paranormal activity on a major thorough fare. The town of Rehoboth is located near the Rhode Island state line, is estimated to have 13,313 people. That’s 807 or 6.5% more when 12,506 were counted four years ago. Geographically, this town of closer to Providence than Boston as Rehoboth claims to be the birthplace of public education in America.

Western Massachusetts and the Boston metro areas saw the most widespread decline, though there were some communities that bucked the trends.

At the same time, Cape Cod and the islands along with south eastern portions of The Bay State are seeing an influx in population since the last Census was taken.

Ironically, four out of the 5 "shrinking cities" in The Commonwealth are located in Suffolk county which include our capital city of Boston, Revere, Chelsea, Winthrop. If you are wondering who received the top spot: Shirley in Middlesex county.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of an article featured on MassLive: https://www.masslive.com/news/2024/05/these-are-the-fastest-growing-and-shrinking-cities-in-mass-look-up-your-town.html)