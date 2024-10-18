Here Are The Top 3 “Hidden Gems” In Western MA

As you are planning your fall day trip, keep in mind there are three locations right here in our backyard where there is so much to see. These "hidden gems" are fun and family friendly as they also provide a learning experience for all in attendance. Let's get started to see what is worth seeing in the "beautiful Berkshires":

The Norman Rockwell Museum is a must-stop for all local residents and tourists who visit Stockbridge as the legendary artist brought us slices of Americana when he resided in our vicinity. The museum provides a plethora of covers that were featured in The Saturday Evening Post during the periodical's popularity. The facility located on route 183 also offers an assortment of Rockwell's paintings and drawings.

Visitors are invited to check out "The Mount" which is also best known as Edith Wharton's place of residence in "lovely Lenox" Take a guided tour of the locale where the author wrote her best selling literary effort "The House of Mirth & Edith Frome". Rumor has it this dwelling is haunted, but we'll let you decide on the final outcome. Reservations are suggested by booking your upcoming visit on-line.

An other mandatory stop is up in Pittsfield where you can experience Hancock Shaker Village. Located tat he junction of routes 20 and 41, this attraction brings The Shaker story to life as future generations can sample this historical fabric of society. There are 20 buildings to explore and the working farm is the Berkshires oldest standing as the public can also check out the gardens and animals that are offered for viewing. For more details, log on to their web site by going here.

BOTTOM LINE: Whatever you choose is sure to educate and entertain you in more ways than one!

