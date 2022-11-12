Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:

1) WORCESTER: Many people make the mistake of adding the first R in the pronunciation of Massachusetts 2nd largest city. The correct way is "Wooster". If you are a TRUE scholar or from the vicinity it is customary to say "Wuh-staaaa".

2) CHICOPEE: The closest locale to the beautiful Berkshires parallel on this list is located in neighboring Hampden county, just off the Massachusetts Turnpike. Are you surprised? The population of over 5,500 expect you to say it the right way: Chick-uh-pee. Leave the long O out and you'll be good to go.

3) LEICESTER: Located on route 9 west of "Wuh-staaaa" . It is similar to the name Lester as the I can add some confusion to correctly mention this hamlet of about 11 thousand people. Just think of the NBC Nightly News anchor's first name and you are in business.

4) GLOUCESTER: The famous seaport city just outside of Bahs-tahn is a difficult one for out-of-towners. They simply call it Glou-ster however the correct pronunciation that will satisfy shoreline natives is Glos-stir. This area enjoys an active round of tourism that encompasses ALL 4 seasons and is a guaranteed destination spot in The Bay State.

5) LEOMINSTER: A tongue tester for sure. Everybody associated the pronunciation as Leo-minster. Insert wrong answer buzzer here. Another locale in Wuh-staaaa county, the correct way to mention this area is to think of a lemon and you'll be a true scholar. The correct response is "Lemon-ster"

BOTTOM LINE: Make sure you have a glossary or dictionary available with you and with a little guidance on this article, everything will be A-OK. Remember, practice makes perfect.

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.Masslive.com)