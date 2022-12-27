Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA

Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.

1) NANTUCKET COUNTY: Located about 30 miles south of Cape Cod, this island is truly a tourist destination during the summer months as the population exceeds 50 thousand people, but during the other three seasons, it is the LEAST populated county in The Bay state as the latest census numbers show 13,795 residents. The island is accessible by air and sea with constant ferry service and visitors can travel with vessels that do not take vehicles.

2) DUKES COUNTY: Also situated in an island atmosphere, this area is located in Martha's Vineyard just east of Nantucket island. Statistics show after the summer months, this area's population also depletes in size as the latest numbers show a little over 20 thousand people call this area home year round. The vicinity includes Vineyard Haven, Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and it's claim to fame was the filming of Steven Speilberg's "Jaws" (The original) back in 1974 and 1975. No doubt, one of my top 5 movies of ALL time.

3) FRANKLIN COUNTY: Located east of the Berkshires, this area includes the city of Greenfield, the towns of Deerfield, Sunderland, Shelburne, Orange, Montague and Turners Falls. The vicinity was named after Benjamin Franklin who graces the $100 bill and has a reported population of over 71 thousand full time residents. Due to some of it's remote locales, this part of the Bay State flourishes during the summer months.

4) BERKSHIRE COUNTY: Yes, our backyard made this list as the year round population of over 129 thousand gave us a fourth place ranking. The city of Pittsfield is the largest metropolis in our area, followed by North Adams. Stockbridge is a popular destination that attracts locals and visitors. Plus, the town of Great Barrington is home to Ski Butternut and west of us in Hillsdale, New York, Catamount is also a getaway for winter enthusiasts. A plethora of small towns make for the perfect getaway in our vicinity so come on over and check it out!

5) HAMPSHIRE COUNTY: Also located east of the Berkshires, this area is comprised of over 161 thousand residents who call this area home base year round. It is also home to The University Of Massachusetts (U-Mass) which is based in the county's largest city, Amherst. Northampton also is a popular tourist spot, but the city was voted most congested as traffic problems continue to plague the area. the towns of Southampton, East Hampton, West Hampton, Belchertown and Ware are also situated in this vicinity.

BOTTOM LINE: There is so much to explore and discover here in The Bay State. No matter how small or large, we welcome you to come over and check it out.

