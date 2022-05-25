Here Is A Safe Way To Dispose Of Paint In Massachusetts

If you're anything like me, you do your own painting. Not like as in art, but like for home improvement. 😂 With that comes the responsibility of disposing of that paint.

We know that you can't just chuck those paint cans in the trash (unless it's empty), so we just let 'em pile up in the cellar.

If you happen to move in with somebody who already has years of paint can build up in the basement or cellar or garage, when you decide to do spring or fall cleaning, what do you do?

On a routine trip to Home Depot to pick up some paint, I asked the paint guy about this paint hardener that I had heard about. I literally have 10 cans of paint that I need to get rid of!

He was like, "Yeah, we have some, it's pretty cheap, too".

HDX WASTE PAINT HARDENER!

Even though oil based paint is not as widely used as latex, latex paint needs to be disposed of in the right way to abide by Massachusetts environmental law.

It's super easy to use, just buy a bag of this stuff and dump it in to your latex paint that you need to get rid of, stir it up, wait until your paint hardens and BOOM, you can now legally and safely get rid that paint can!

