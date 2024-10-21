Here is A Trio Of The Oldest Restaurants In MA

One of the many benefits of living in Massachusetts is the rich history that dates back to the day Pilgrims landed in Plymouth! Because Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the country, we are also home to some of the oldest restaurants. We are a state with an assortment of fine dining establishments from the Berkshires to Boston.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Statistics show these restaurants in western Massachusetts, can track their history way back to the 1700's and 1800's. If you ask me, that's a lot of lunches and dinners. Here is the run-down as history tends to play a role in your dining experience:T

attachment-Federal-Agawam loading...

(Photo image of The Federal courtesy of https://thefederalrestaurant.com/)

The Federal was built in 1862 at 135 Cooper Street in Agawam and became home to the Federal Hill Club in 1936. The establishment has been owned by the Moretti family for over 50 years. You can order Italian and French-inspired meals such as red beet risotto, burnt tangerine glazed cod, and white-chocolate panna cotta, but you'll have to wait as the eatery has been closed as we'll keep you posted on it's scheduled re-opening.

attachment-Tunnel-Bar-Exterior loading...

(Photo image of Tunnel Bar Exterior courtesy of www.google.com)

The Tunnel Bar is a cocktail lounge located in downtown Northampton’s Union Station and was built in 1897. The tunnel was once used to board trains at the station but has been redesigned into a bar that serves award-winning martinis.

Martini glass Yevgen_Lyashko loading...

(Photo image of martini, shaken but NOT stirred, courtesy of Yevgen Lyashko)

A complete list of offerings can be found by logging on to their web site by going here.

attachment-Race Brook Lodge loading...

(Photo image of the Racebook Lodge courtesy of their web site www.rblodge.com)

For more than 200 years, The Stage Coach Tavern has been a place for friends, families and lovers to come together for a meal. Race Brook Lodge is located on route 41 in Sheffield a few miles north of The Connecticut border near Mount Race and has a wonderful view along with hiking trails that lead to the Appalachian Trail.

BOTTOM LINE: Whatever the case, one of these fine dining establishments will satisfy your appetite and educate you in the process!

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22News in Springfield MA https://www.wwlp.com/news/massachusetts/these-are-some-of-the-oldest-restaurants-in-massachusetts/)

(Featured image of dining area courtesy of Getty Images)