Here Is Every New England State’s Favorite Cereal

The sixth wave of the COVID pandemic is here and my nanny and her family have it so I'm doing the radio show from home this week because I have no sitter.

John from the Berkshire Humane Society was on with us on Tuesday morning when he heard me fixing my youngest, Olli, a bowl of cereal. "What does he like"? said John.

Today? It's a bowl of "Life".

"Life" is one of those not too sugary cereals but yet not quite "healthy" 😂. Growing up "Total" was a mainstay in the house and "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" was our sugary go-to.

Another question John was asking was if I drank the leftover milk in the bowl. I'll say if it's cold enough, I won't waste it; however, I don't love sugary milk.

So, of course, naturally we decided to talk about everyone's favorite cereal on the air and is the inspiration for this post.

NEW ENGLAND...

HERE IS EVERY STATE'S FAVORITE CEREAL

1. MASSACHUSETTS

Kix!

"Kid tested, mother approved"? Wasn't that the old slogan? 😂

Kix Facebook
2. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Cheerios!

A classic. Available in a variety of flavors, but the OG is still may favorite.

 

Cheerios Facebook
3. VERMONT

Honey Nut Cheerios!

Cheerios Facebook
4. MAINE

Frosted Flakes!

"They're GRRRRRREAT!"

Frosted Flakes Facebook
5. CONNECTICUT

Kix!

What's up with New England and Kix? 😁

Kix Facebook
6. RHODE ISLAND

Honey Bunches Of Oats! More oats for New England...

Honey Bunches Of Oats Facebook
Not a very diverse list for the New England states, eh? Information courtesy of zippia.com.

