Here Is Every New England State’s Favorite Cereal

The sixth wave of the COVID pandemic is here and my nanny and her family have it so I'm doing the radio show from home this week because I have no sitter.

John from the Berkshire Humane Society was on with us on Tuesday morning when he heard me fixing my youngest, Olli, a bowl of cereal. "What does he like"? said John.

Today? It's a bowl of "Life".

attachment-IMG_5275 loading...

"Life" is one of those not too sugary cereals but yet not quite "healthy" 😂. Growing up "Total" was a mainstay in the house and "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" was our sugary go-to.

Another question John was asking was if I drank the leftover milk in the bowl. I'll say if it's cold enough, I won't waste it; however, I don't love sugary milk.

So, of course, naturally we decided to talk about everyone's favorite cereal on the air and is the inspiration for this post.

NEW ENGLAND...

HERE IS EVERY STATE'S FAVORITE CEREAL

1. MASSACHUSETTS

Kix!

"Kid tested, mother approved"? Wasn't that the old slogan? 😂

Kix Facebook Kix Facebook loading...

2. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Cheerios!

A classic. Available in a variety of flavors, but the OG is still may favorite.

Cheerios Facebbok Cheerios Facebook loading...

3. VERMONT

Honey Nut Cheerios!

Cheerios Facebok Cheerios Facebook loading...

4. MAINE

Frosted Flakes!

"They're GRRRRRREAT!"

Frosted Flakes Facebook Frosted Flakes Facebook loading...

5. CONNECTICUT

Kix!

What's up with New England and Kix? 😁

Kix Facebook Kix Facebook loading...

6. RHODE ISLAND

Honey Bunches Of Oats! More oats for New England...

Honey Bucmhes Of Oats Facebook Honey Bunches Of Oats Facebook loading...

Not a very diverse list for the New England states, eh? Information courtesy of zippia.com.