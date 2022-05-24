Here Is Every New England State’s Favorite Cereal
The sixth wave of the COVID pandemic is here and my nanny and her family have it so I'm doing the radio show from home this week because I have no sitter.
John from the Berkshire Humane Society was on with us on Tuesday morning when he heard me fixing my youngest, Olli, a bowl of cereal. "What does he like"? said John.
Today? It's a bowl of "Life".
"Life" is one of those not too sugary cereals but yet not quite "healthy" 😂. Growing up "Total" was a mainstay in the house and "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" was our sugary go-to.
Another question John was asking was if I drank the leftover milk in the bowl. I'll say if it's cold enough, I won't waste it; however, I don't love sugary milk.
So, of course, naturally we decided to talk about everyone's favorite cereal on the air and is the inspiration for this post.
NEW ENGLAND...
HERE IS EVERY STATE'S FAVORITE CEREAL
1. MASSACHUSETTS
Kix!
"Kid tested, mother approved"? Wasn't that the old slogan? 😂
2. NEW HAMPSHIRE
Cheerios!
A classic. Available in a variety of flavors, but the OG is still may favorite.
3. VERMONT
Honey Nut Cheerios!
4. MAINE
Frosted Flakes!
"They're GRRRRRREAT!"
5. CONNECTICUT
Kix!
What's up with New England and Kix? 😁
6. RHODE ISLAND
Honey Bunches Of Oats! More oats for New England...
Not a very diverse list for the New England states, eh? Information courtesy of zippia.com.
