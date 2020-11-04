Here Is Who Won And Lost In The Local Elections In The Berkshires

Massachusetts voters handed Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey victory Tuesday. Markey defeated GOP challenger Kevin O'Connor. Backers of a statewide referendum on ranked-choice voting, a system that would have transformed how Massachusetts holds elections, conceded defeat.

Voters approved expanding the state's right to repair law to give independent auto shops greater access to vehicle maintenance and repair data.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley easily defeated independent Roy Owens to win a second term, while U.S. Rep. Richard Neal faced no opposition in the 1st Congressional District.

Voters in Lee on Tuesday passed Question 3, a local ballot measure, to adopt the state’s Community Preservation Act program. The Berkshire Eagle reports that starting in fiscal 2022, Lee will impose a 1.5-percent surcharge on the assessed value after the first $100,000 on commercial and residential property. Lee is the eighth Berkshire municipality to adopt the CPA, created 20 years ago.

The election for president of the Berkshire branch of the NAACP has a challenger to its long-standing president. The Berkshire Eagle reports that 53-year-old Ari Zorn, of Egremont, surprised President Dennis Powell and many in the group with his candidacy, and a platform that suggests that the current leadership needs modernizing to expand its reach, further pad its coffers, and unify with other groups and causes.

