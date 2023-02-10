We love pizza here at "Slater and Marjo In Morning" and Thursday was National Pizza Day. Talk of Berkshire County's most prominent pizza places took over the airwaves for a few yesterday and now we want to hear from you!
Here's 20 Berkshire Pizza Spots, Vote For Your Favorite... (Poll at end).
1. Papa Joe's (Newell St. in Pittsfield)
2. Pizzeria Boema (Main St. in Lenox)
3. South St. Pizza House (Pittsfield)
4. Lanesboro Restaurant & Pizzeria (S. Main St. in Lanesborough)
5. Berkshire Mountain Bakery Pizza Cafe (Elm St. in Pittsfield).
6. Gino's Pizza and Grill (North St. in Pittsfield)
7. The Roasted Garlic (West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield)
8. Baba Louie's (Main St. in Great Barrington)
9. Empire Pizza (North St. in Pittsfield)
10. Hot Tomatoes (Water St. in Williamstown)
11. Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza (North Adams/Pittsfield)
12. Teddy's Pizza (East St. in Pittsfield)
13. Great Barrington Pizza House (State Rd. in Great Barrington)
14. East Side Cafe (Newell St. in Pittsfield)
15. Crust (St. Luke's Sq. in Pittsfield)
16. Betty's Pizza Shack (Housatonic St. in Lenox)
17. Tyler St. Pizza House (Pittsfield)
18. Dalton HD Pizza (South St. in Dalton)
19. Vivaldi's (Lee/Pittsfield)
20. Adams Pizza House (Hoosac St. in Adams)
