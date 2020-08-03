Here’s How to Apply for Rent Relief

The eviction moratorium that was enacted as part of the federal CARES Act during the coronavirus pandemic was set to expire July 25, putting up to 23 million families who rent at risk of eviction by Sept. 30. Other elements of that stimulus bill, including additional funds for unemployment disbursements, are also coming to a close as the Senate and Congress grapple over a potential second stimulus bill in order to bring immediate relief to Americans who are out of work, underemployed, or who are under- or uninsured and facing unforeseen medical costs due to the pandemic.

Editors and analysts at Stacker scoured the websites of charities, government offices, and a variety of federal, regional, state, and local organizations to find out what options are available for Americans in need of rent relief. Some websites, like Need Help Paying Bills, have done much of the legwork of aggregating resources; and many states from California to Pennsylvania have created special programs during the pandemic to help their residents with rent.

When faced with eviction, many people don’t know whom to turn to or what to do first. The forthcoming gallery will walk you through the people to call, the free legal advice available, and a number of loans, grants, and referrals that can help you get back on your feet.

Keep reading to figure out how to apply for rent relief and what programs are out there.