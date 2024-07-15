Here’s the #1 Best City in Massachusetts You Should Visit

Massachusetts has so much to offer for tourists. Whether it's outside or indoor adventures, city, or rural, there's something for everyone in the Bay State.

If you're planning on booking a week-long vacation or are just getting away for a weekend or day trip there are plenty of cities to choose from when visiting Massachusetts. There are so many worthy cities, how do you choose? Touropia released a list of the 12 Best Cities in Massachusetts You Should Visit. This list is packed with ideas and attractions among each city and while the list of 12 has some great contenders, we've whittled it down to the top three.

Here are the Three Best Cities in Massachusetts You Should Visit

Taking the third spot on Touropia's list is Worcester. Here's the site's review of Massachusetts' second-biggest city.

As the city is quite spaced out and many of its most interesting monuments and museums lie quite away from one another. Must-see sights include the Worcester Art Museum and attractive Elm Park while the elegant 1857 Mechanics Halls puts on a packed schedule of top-class shows and concerts.

Taking the second spot on Touropia's list is Boston. Here's the site's review of Massachusetts' biggest city.

Dominating the eastern Massachusetts Bay area, the city acts as the cultural and financial center for all of New England. Besides wandering along the Freedom Trail and visiting key sites from the city and nation’s struggle for independence, you can relax along its scenic harborfront or hit up some lively bars. No trip can be complete without watching the Boston Red Sox, Celtics or New England Patriots play in front of their fervent fans.

Taking the top spot on Touropia's list is Cambridge. Here's the site's review of this Massachusetts city nicknamed "Silicon Fen."

Often considered part of Boston, Cambridge is very much a city in its own right, though much of town life revolves around its famous universities. At Harvard Yard, for instance, you can see amazing old halls and charming libraries while Kendall Square is known as the most innovative square mile on the planet. For centuries, Cambridge has acted as an important intellectual center with the outstanding Harvard Art Museums and the Peabody Museum of Archaeology counted among its main sights.

You can check out all 12 Massachusetts cities that made Touropia's list by going here.

