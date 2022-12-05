Here’s What Massachusetts Residents Can Expect To Pay For A Christmas Tree This Year

After watching the new "A Christmas Story Christmas" movie around Thanksgiving this year, I kind of have the itch to get a real Christmas tree this year. The last few years we've put up our artificial tree in the front room, which is nice, but there is just something about a real tree.

The Pros and Cons Of A Real Christmas Tree

Pros:

The smell.

Improved mental health (research proven as with any living plant).

Biodegradable.

Cons:

Costs money every year.

Fire risk. (if too dry).

You have to water it.

Needles all over the floor.

On a joyride with my children over the weekend, I passed a bunch of farms selling trees and I thought it would a good idea to get a real tree again. With the my kids being a little older now, I think they might appreciate a little Clark Griswold style Christmas tree adventure.

In 2022, Though, What Can Massachusetts Residents Expect To Pay For A Real Christmas Tree?

In a time where a trip to the grocery leaves even the modest of shoppers at least one hundred dollars lighter, have trees gone up?

Unfortunately, yes, they have.

I couldn't even tell you what I paid for the last tree I got probably in 2018, but I know that it's absolutely more now.

Massachusetts residents can expect to pay anywhere from $80.00 - $100.00 for a Christmas tree this year, according to wwlp.com.

Just take a few tips from a now much older Ralphie (A Christmas Story), and bargain with the tree guy, you may save a little money! 🎄