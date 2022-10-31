Here’s When It’s Illegal To Beep Your Horn In Massachusetts
My father was kind of a loud guy. Like, not the clothes that he wore, but like, audibly. Seeing Sebastian Maniscalco joke about his family being very high volume and yelling a lot in one of his comedy specials is something I chuckled at and can certainly relate to.
With that said, my father was a guy, who when he saw a friend of his walking or in passing traffic, he would absolutely beep his horn and say hi. Now, like so many people, I do the same. I mean what is wrong with spreading a little positivity, so to speak, what is wrong with saying hello?
Your vehicle's horn's purpose.
In actuality, your vehicle is equipped with a horn solely to alert others of imminent danger, and, only when your vehicle is IN motion, kind of a bummer, eh?
- Alert another vehicle that may be about to hit you.
- Alert a pedestrian of danger by an oncoming vehicle.
- Alert someone else of a changing traffic signal.
Those are all legit reasons for honking your horn.
What your horn is not intended for.
- Saying hi to a friend.
- Expressing anger at another driver (road rage).
- You're loving the song that is on the radio and you just can't help but blast the horn in pure joy.
But, is it ILLEGAL in Massachusetts?
Yes.
No person operating a motor vehicle shall sound a bell, horn or other device, nor in any manner operate such motor vehicle so as to make a harsh, objectionable or unreasonable noise.-malegislature.gov