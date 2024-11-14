In case you had not yet realized, there are not many days left in 2024 whatsoever. However, there is one more day when you can view the final Supermoon of 2024 as it will appear over Massachusetts.

You might be thinking, "What is so special about a Supermoon?" So, in the simplest terms, when a full moon is at its closest point to our planet in its orbit around Earth, it seems to appear much larger and brighter than it typically is. Supermoon is not technically an astronomical term, but let's be honest, it sounds kind of cool, and it's even better than just saying "full moon".

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Taken from Jersey City Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Now that we have effectively established what a Supermoon actually is, we can tell you when it will appear. It seems that the moon will appear full on Friday, November 15th at 4:28 p.m. And it will reportedly not be hard to see as the forecast is calling for mostly clear skies.

There have already been three Supermoons in 2024. Those occurred on August 19th, September 18th, and October 18th. The next one in 2025 will not be until October, when we will get three of them.

Another fun fact regarding the Supermoon is that a November full moon is also called the "Beaver", "Frost", "Snow", or "Freezing". The Snow moon would be my pick of those, but unfortunately there hasn't been any significant snow to accompany that as of yet, which would be a more fitting setting for that title.

As for Friday night (November 15th), the moon will rise at about 3:56 p.m. and then set at 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning (November 16th) over Massachusetts. Enjoy the show while you can!

