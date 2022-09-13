Here’s Why MA Residents Should Buy These Items @ Dollar Tree

Let's face it: We are ALL yearning to save some money during these trying times and we have a way for you to accomplish this task at hand. The solution is simple; Start shopping at Dollar Tree and you'll see the difference in more ways than one. Lately, you might as well call it The $1.25 store as the company was forced to slightly increase prices due to inflation, but I would still say you will be keeping some extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH in your wallet.

Bargain shopping experts have chosen the 5 items you should be buying at this money saving chain as we have three locations here in the beautiful Berkshires: A pair of outlets in on North Road in Pittsfield and at the North Adams shopping center on American Legion Drive. South county residents can find deals at the Stockbridge Road location located near Price Chopper in Great Barrington.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 items:

1) Greeting Cards: Recipients would never know you purchased a token of your well wishes from Dollar Tree (naturally, it's your little secret). Normally, the cost of one card can exceed $5 or more, but they have an awesome selection available for $1 or less. When I last checked, the deal to get 2 cards for a buck STILL applies, so what are you waiting for. Stock up NOW and enjoy the savings.

2) Notebooks: With school in session, this is a great way to replenish your child's school supply with an assortment of composition books plus they have an assortment of mini note pads that you can tuck in to your purse or pocket and it won't put a crimp on your budget.

3) Reading Glasses: Basic pairs are available for low prices. I have purchased them numerous times at Dollar Tree as working with computers has definitely put a strain on my vision. last year, I had cataract surgery which improved my eyesight, but I STILL have a bit of trouble reading small print and they are put to good use. the only way you need to upgrade to a prescription pair is if there problems seeing from a distance. check with your eye doctor to see what best suits your needs, but this is a must for your shopping list.

4) Mugs & Glasses: Disposable brand name containers are available for a lower price as you can also stock up on that coffee mug that gives you the much needed start to your day. They also have deals on food storage bags, but some off brands could result in improper sealing as the chain addresses this matter by removing any unsafe plastics from store shelves. They also have a great selection of drinking glasses as you can also stock up on an assortment of designs to enhance your dinner table.

5) Picture Frames: Other places charge an arm and a leg for this particular item. Not at Dollar Tree. A variety of frames are available in various sizes which will enhance that special photo on your wall. A must to include on your next shopping trip.

BOTTOM LINE: Bring your shopping list and SAVE! SAVE! SAVE!