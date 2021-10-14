Slater and Marjo often reference Slater's mom, Carol, on the show. Carol helps out with the kids for two weeks out of the month to help Slater with the expense of childcare.

Carol is an innocent woman. Carol is a devout Catholic who wouldn't miss Mass on Sunday morning for the world. In fact, she will risk a traffic infraction in order not to be late for Church.

FUN FACT: CAROL HASN'T BEEN PULLED OVER SINCE 1989.

Slater actually remembers that day. A trip back from Lynn Beach and running a red light garnered Carol a warning.

Carol was heading to the Mass Pike on Wednesday afternoon when she passed the Lee State Police Barracks and saw an MSP cruiser keeping an eye on traffic.

As she passed the barracks, the cruiser pulled out behind her and lit 'em up. Carol pulled off to the side of the road only to learn that she was the one being pursued.

But, why?

WAS CAROL SPEEDING?

NOPE!

DID CAROL RUN A STOP SIGN?

NOPE!

WAS CAROL TEXTING AND DRIVING?

NOPE!

CAROL DIDN'T HAVE AN INSPECTION STICKER!

Slater took partial blame on-air on Thursday morning for this. He leased a new Rav 4 for his mom at Haddad Toyota back in March!

Sometimes you can take delivery of a new vehicle without an inspection sticker with the understanding that you will get one within seven days. Well, Slater failed to complete that mission.

Carol didn't have an expired inspection sticker, she didn't have one AT ALL.

THE POINT OF THIS POST:

At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, it was the understanding of some that cops were slightly gunshy to pull people over for minor stuff; however, take it from Carol that law enforcement is out there and they'll get ya for an inspection sticker!

THE STATIE GAVE CAROL A WARNING AND WAS VERY NICE ABOUT IT.

