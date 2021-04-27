Hey Berkshire County, A New Study Finds Our State to be #1 in the Snobby Dept.
A new study from the career website, Zippia, found that Massachusetts ranks #1 when it comes to being the snobbiest state in the U.S. Here's what they had to say about the Bay State:
In addition to being home to a prestigiously smug university, Massachusetts is ridiculously more educated than the rest of the country and has a strong appreciation for wine,” Zippia wrote. Sounds like a perfect breeding ground for snobbiness and artisanal cheese stands.
So how did Zippia determine that Massachusetts is the snobbiest state? They focused on four areas including the following:
- Percent of population with a bachelor’s degree
- Percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities
- Number of Ivy League colleges
- Gallons of wine consumed yearly
Massachusetts wasn't alone in being dubbed with this dubious award. Below is the top 10 and as you can see many of our neighboring states made the cut:
(1) Massachusetts
(2) Vermont
(3) Connecticut
(4) New York
(5) New Hampshire
(6) Rhode Island
(7) California
(8) Oregon
(9) Maine
(10) Virginia
I don't know if I fully agree with this study 100% or at all. Sure, I have come across some snobby people along the way but for the most part, especially here in the Berkshires, most of the folks I have met are kind, generous and would give you the shirt off their backs. I saw this particularly when I needed a kidney. Many listeners and community members were attempting to see if they could be a donor for me. Others donated to my Go Fund Me account post transplant when I was paying medical bills.
Furthermore, I have been a DJ for many weddings and events in the Berkshires, some of which were for very wealthy people and I can say a snobby attitude wasn't directed toward me when I was working those jobs.
The pandemic speaks for itself. So many of our community members and organizations have come together to make sure that people have shelter and food during these trying times. I wouldn't say that is the work of snobby people, would you?
Maybe Massachusetts is snobby in some parts of the state but in the Berkshires? The Berkshires, in my opinion is anything but snobby. Our community truly knows how to show support for one another. It happens time and time again. What are your thoughts?