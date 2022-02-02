Hey Berkshire County! Let’s All Wear Red Friday For A Great Cause

Many years ago I was driving somewhere, probably to work right here at 211 Jason Street in Pittsfield, and I happened to notice a bumper sticker on the vehicle in front of me bearing a message that has stuck with me all these years later: "Do Your Part, Care For Your Heart."

Also, while I'm thinking of it, a great quote attributed to author and motivational speaker Jim Rohn, "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live." What exactly am I getting at?

Friday, February 4, is National Wear Red Day. Now, it doesn't always fall on February 4, but it does always fall on the first Friday in February. As you may or may not know, February in the United States is "American Heart Month". And National Wear Red Day is celebrated to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the #1 killer of women and they would like "you to show your spirit Friday, Feb. 4 by rocking some red on National Wear Red Day!"

The American Heart Association's goal is to raise awareness and take steps to reduce the risks that are associated with heart disease. Wearing red for women is just one way of raising that awareness.

So, c'mon and take part. Wear something red on Friday or heck, go crazy and wear all red! Help spread the word about heart disease which is not only the leading cause of death for women but also the leading cause of death for men. In fact, here's a crazy statistic: Somebody dies every 36 seconds in the United States from heart disease.

Remember, with a healthy heart, the beat goes on. If you would like to wear your red proudly, but would also like to make a donation to the American Heart Association, visit their website here.

READ MORE: 10 free apps to help you get fit in our new normal

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system