Hey Berkshire County: Should Daylight Saving Time Stay?

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday morning at 2 a.m. as we spring forward. You'll want to remember to set your clock ahead one hour before your head hits the pillow this Saturday evening.

In a recent story, by News 22/WWLP, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and six other United States senators reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday, a bill that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent across the country.

The reason for reintroducing this bill is that the senators feel that there are many positive aspects of making Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture including less crime, fewer car crashes, ability to save energy, children can play outside longer and not to mention the winter days are short enough to begin with.

Get our free mobile app

In addition, according to an article published by UT Southwestern Medical Center in October of 2020, the twice-a-year desynchronization of our body clocks has been linked to increased health risks such as depression, obesity, heart attack, cancer, and even car accidents.

Rubio made the following statement on the topic:

The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.

After checking out this article, I went to Facebook and put the question out there to our listeners as well as listeners of our four sister stations and without a doubt the majority of answers were in support of keeping Daylight Saving Time year round. There were a couple of folks who felt that Daylight Saving Time should be eliminated and we should stick with Standard Time.

So what are your thoughts? Should Daylight Saving be permanent across the country? Should the Sunshine Protection Act go into action?

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America