I had some Coors Light and a little champagne on New Year's Eve. I love Coors Light, we all know that, but sometimes you need a break for your mental and physical health.

WHAT IS DRY JANUARY?

"Dry January" is a public health campaign so to speak to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for 30 days. It started in Europe in the WWII era but has been increasingly popular in the last 10 years in the U.S.

Love the taste of beer but wanna participate in Dry January?

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEERS USED TO SUCK, BUT NOW THERE ARE SOME REALLY GOOD ONES.

Here's my top 5.

1. CLAUSTHALER

The original Clausthaler is ok, BUT, the "dry-hopped" is amazing, I mean really good, it tastes just like a real beer. They also make a grapefruit one, it looks good but I haven't tried it.

Facebook Screengrab

2. ATHLETIC BREWING COMPANY

These guys are a non-alcoholic game changer in my opinion. If anything tastes like the real thing it's Athletic. From super light to super dark, check this brand out.

Facebook Screengrab

3. SAM ADAMS

This is probably my favorite at the moment. If you love a good juicy IPA, you gotta try "Just The Haze" from Sam Adams. It's SUPERB!

Facebook Screengrab

4. HEINEKEN 0.0

Some beers contain less than .5% alcohol, Heineken makes a 0%, hence the name. This kinda tastes like a "flat" Heineken, but still really good.

Facebook Screengrab

5. DOGFISH LEMON QUEST

I picked up some of these yesterday because I couldn't find Sam Adams anywhere. I don't normally like wheat beers, but this is a really refreshing non-alcoholic beer.

Facebook Screengrab

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

1. ODOUL'S

Served ice cold, these are not bad at all.

Facebook Screengrab

2. BUDWEISER ZERO

See above.

Facebook Screengrab

Happy Dry January!