We all could use a lot less clutter in our lives! I mean, it's not like you have to wait until Spring to actually do some cleaning to tidy up your everyday world. However, it is important to remember that starting November 1st, you will no longer be allowed to throw this particular item in the garbage...

We have been pretty proactive about getting the word out in regards to this particular item. But with just a few days remaining before the October, we figured we would remind you one more time that as of November 1st, Massachusetts residents can no longer throw old old mattresses in the trash!

A new waste ban disposal regulation goes into effect which requires mattresses, as well as box springs to be recycled and/or donated.

This can bring on a hassle for some people. It's not as if it's easy to transport mattresses and they can take up a ton of space. However, it is true that more than 75 percent of their inner components can be reused. So, remember that when you are going through that hassle of having this dirty, smelly, good for nothing mattress that you have to transport to have recycled and/or donated that if nothing else, you're helping the environment.

And if you happen to be in Pittsfield, one good way of getting rid of your mattress could be through the Curbside Waste Collection Program via the City of Pittsfield. Of course, please pay attention to their instructions to ensure your mattress is picked up by them.

Just remember, as soon as November hits, don't trash those mattresses!

