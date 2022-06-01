Hey Massachusetts, Here Are The Top Five Graduation Songs

There has been a lot of talk about graduating seniors this week on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning". It's a big deal. I remember when I entered high school in the fall of '94, my parents would say to me, "these are gonna be the best days of your life".

I mean... If you count anxiety and being kind of socially awkward and not good with girls, then yeah. 😂.

I've asked Marjo on the show this week what her "class song" was and she says she doesn't remember having one. What? I certainly remember.

THE TOP FIVE GRADUATION SONGS IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER

1. GREEN DAY "TIME OF YOUR LIFE" (GOOD RIDDANCE)

This was mine. Masconomet Regional High School in Topsfield's class of 1998! The song was released in late '97, so I believe WE, (meaning '98) were the first graduating class to snag it. The song went on to make many other graduating classes' song for years to come.

2. VITAMIN C "GRADUATION" (FRIENDS FOREVER)

Before Maroon 5 had their huge hit with "Memories", Vitamin C sampled "Canon in D" in 1999 for this graduation classic.

3. KATY PERRY "FIREWORK"

Katy started off the 2010's with a bang, literally. "Firework" (2010) was huge and and made many a graduating class happy.

4. BAZ LUHRMANN "EVERYBODY'S FREE" (TO WEAR SUNSCREEN)

I remember hearing this on the radio when it was released in 1997 as this spoken word and song gives wonderful advice to any graduating class especially those in the climate change era.

5. WIZ KHALIFA f/CHARLIE PUTH "SEE YOU AGAIN"

A kind of a somber tribute to Paul Walker after his untimely and tragic death, graduating seniors since its release in 2015 have snagged this catchy song as a nod to the future. This video boasts 5.5B views on YouTube!