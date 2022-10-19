Hey Massachusetts, Is It One Word Or Two? 10 Examples That Confuse Us!
I guess I blame the 1991 iconic release by the band Nirvana, "Nevermind". I mean, as I type this, the red line prompted by Grammarly, is underlining the word "nevermind" because it's wrong! Never mind is two words, not one.
Does this ever happen to you? It happens to me all of the time.
Hey Massachusetts, Is It One Word Or Two? Sometimes It Can Be Both! Here Are 10 Examples...
1. Never Mind.
As an action phrase, so to speak, never mind is always two words. When used as a noun (very rare), it is one.
2. Car Wash.
I don't know why I ever thought this was one word because I've seen car wash signs my entire life!
3. Smartphone.
Apparently this word started as two, but now it's one.
4. Everyday.
An example of "it depends", right here with this one. As an adjective, it's one word, if you're using it as an adverbial phrase, it's two.
5. Paperboy.
I don't know if they even call 'em that anymore, but when young teenagers wanted to make some money, they would get a paper route and deliver those newspapers. I was a paperboy. One word.
6. Trash Can.
It's actually a "barrel" if you're from Boston.😂 Trash can is two words.
7. Day Care.
So expensive, that day care. It's two!
8. Greenhouse.
Unless you're describing the color of the house as green, it's one word!
9. Cell Phone.
Unlike "smartphone", cell phone is two words.
10. Godspeed.
Wishing you all the best with this one word.