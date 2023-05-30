Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday may have heard us imploring that you get rid of your metal grill brush. It could save you a trip to the hospital.

I happen to own a Weber Spirit, the 200 series, ya know, the little guy, and I needed some supplies including new flavorizer bars. (Yes, that's the name of those triangle shaped metal burner protectors).

One of the perks of knowing Bart Raser from Carr Hardware is that I get to pick his brain. As I was purchasing my stuff for the grill, I was asking Bart about grill brushes.

I had heard this before but didn't realize how common it was for this to happen. I am certainly not trying to fear monger; however, if you were like me and used those wire grill brushes to clean your grill, you might want to reconsider an alternative.

Yeah, those wire bristles can come off and land in your food without you even noticing.

YIKES.

One study revealed that between 2002 and 2014, around 1,700 Americans had to go to the emergency room after accidentally ingesting wire bristles. And those were just the reported cases! They can cause severe damage internally, and may even require emergency surgery. -tasteofhome.com

After that conversation, Bart showed me a sort of composite style of grill brush that is just as effective but safer! (shown below)

There are other alternatives to cleaning your grill as well; however, I will not be using another wire brush!

I hope you found this post informative.