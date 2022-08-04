Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?

Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?

For someone that is new to the area or anyone else touring through, I think people should be informed about what they may embark upon as Baby Hot Dogs are a normal thing here, especially in the Berkshires. And let me be frank (not to be confused with a frankfurter), the Baby Hot Dogs that I've had in the time I've been here in the Berkshires are fantastic! There's no disputing that about any place that serves them. But how is it that they haven't shown up as a prominent menu item anywhere else?

The Baby Hot Dogs above are from Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield and they are amazing! That being said, there is no other spot outside of Massachusetts that I've ever seen that serves Baby Hot Dogs as a main dish. It is literally at the top of the menu for Hot Dog Ranch. And they very much are 'Baby' Hot Dogs. Just look at the size of them compared to that of a quarter.

That is very much what you would think the size of a Baby Hot Dog might look like.

Another premiere place to hit up for Baby Hot Dogs in the Berkshires is Teo's Hotdogs. They also have Hot Dogs listed at the top of their menu. As someone that has spent just a short time in Massachusetts, this is a little mind blowing.

Imagine coming to a state and you see something completely different than anything you've seen before in the crazy amount of different places in the country you've been. It's a little shocking. What I do know about the aforementioned Baby Hot Dogs from their respective spots, they're really good!

And yes, there is a Massachusetts-Style Hot Dog as well. Although that may be a story for another time in the Bay State. All I can say for now about the Baby Hot Dogs is that I'm perplexed, I'm intrigued, and where can I find more?

