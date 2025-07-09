Many towns and cities across the country contain a hidden treasure. Something that perhaps only the local community knows about. When you discover what it is, you feel like you're part of the secret club. A western Massachusetts town contains a hidden gem, and it's both refreshing and amazing.

Get our free mobile app

Underneath a Western Massachusetts Cemetery is a Secret Waterfall. It's Breathtaking.

Bellevue Cemetery, located in Adams, Massachusetts, isn't your typical cemetery. Sure, there are plenty of gravestones, but if you walk down the cemetery's dirt path, you will find a gorgeous waterfall named Bellevue Falls. The falls may not be the biggest, but it's a beautiful sight to see. As you'll see and hear in the video, the image of the falls, combined with the water clapping against the rocks, will bring you a sense of serenity.

Bellevue is a waterfall I'm all too familiar with. I grew up learning to swim in those northern Berkshire County falls. If you choose to swim in the falls, you should know that the water is cold but perfect on a hot summer day. It's also worth noting that swimmers do like to jump off the approximately 8-foot-high rock ledge, which lands in a fairly deep pool, but jumping off the ledge is something for you to decide, as people have been injured in the past, while others jump with no issues at all.

Read More: Massive Snake Colony in a Big Massachusetts Lake

The Website berkshires.com Had Some Kind Things to Say About Bellevue Falls

At only 6 feet of height, the falls is split into two segments by a large thumb-shaped rock. The falls includes a pool you will find at the base is known as one of the state's best, as it could easy fit a party of twenty. The entire stream is attractive and you will find cliff jumping possible off an 8-foot ledge.

Whether you want to jump or simply cool off in the falls and pool one thing is for sure: Bellevue Falls is both fun and peaceful.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil