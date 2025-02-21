High Allergy Alert And Recall On Certain Products In MA, NY & CT
Heads up, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut residents! The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) brings to our attention a product recall that affects, believe it or not, over 35 states!
According to the FDA, a voluntary recall issued by ZB Importing LLC involves Ulker Brand snack rolls, biscuits, and wafers. Apparently, there's an issue with undeclared eggs, milk, and/or wheat either in the Ingredient List and/or Contains Statement on the product labels.
As you know (or maybe you don't), folks who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, egg, or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The product mislabeling was discovered following receipt of a single consumer complaint involving an allergic reaction. According to the FDA media alert:
The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list.
The products that are part of the recall include hazelnut wafers, cocoa biscuits, and roll cakes with either strawberry, chocolate, or banana. For the specific list (and pictures) of products, visit the FDA website here.
Along with Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut, the products were distributed through retail stores in the following states: AL, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NC, NH, NJ, NM, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI and WV.
You'll notice a few other New England states in there. Just be cautious. If you've purchased any of the affected Ulker Brand products, return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
