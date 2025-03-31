Popular Steakhouse in Massachusetts Receives Praise for Perfect Medium-Rare Steak
Massachusetts has many restaurant chains that claim they offer the best steak. Of course, people like their steak cooked in a variety of ways, including medium rare, medium well, well, etc. I tend to like mine medium rare to medium well, depending on my mood.
If you are a steak fan who particularly likes steak prepared medium rare, then there are a few places you'll want to try. Eat This, Not That released a list of steak chains where you'll always get the perfect medium-rare steak served on your plate. One of those chains has 10 locations in Massachusetts.
Landing in the top five on Eat This Not That's list for steakhouse chains that serve perfect medium-rare steak is Longhorn. Longhorn Steakhouse landed in fourth place on the list. Eat This, Not That had the following to say about the popular steakhouse chain:
Longhorn Steakhouse has been a long time favorite for its casual yet rustic atmosphere, affordable prices, generous portions and of course delicious food.
Other reviewers of the chain also mentioned how the medium rare T Bone steak was cooked to perfection. The ribeye also received high praise. The staff has a great reputation at Longhorn Steakhouse. One reviewer wrote that they were very friendly, attentive, and knowledgeable. Longhorn Steakhouse has 10 locations in Massachusetts, including the following:
Millbury
70 Worcester Providence Dr Suite 635
Millbury, MA 01527
Leominster
227 N Main Street
Leominster, MA 01453
Marlborough
191 Boston Post Rd W
Marlborough, MA 01752
Franklin - Franklin Village
250 Franklin Village Dr
Franklin, MA 02038
West Springfield
1105 Riverdale St
West Springfield, MA 01089
North Attleboro
1250 S Washington St Fashion Crossing Mall
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Mansfield
390 West Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
Tewksbury
1900 Andover St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Reading
39 Walker's Brook Drive
Reading, MA 01867
Seekonk
80 Highland Ave
Seekonk, MA 02771
