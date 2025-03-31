Popular Steakhouse in Massachusetts Receives Praise for Perfect Medium-Rare Steak

Massachusetts has many restaurant chains that claim they offer the best steak. Of course, people like their steak cooked in a variety of ways, including medium rare, medium well, well, etc. I tend to like mine medium rare to medium well, depending on my mood.

If you are a steak fan who particularly likes steak prepared medium rare, then there are a few places you'll want to try. Eat This, Not That released a list of steak chains where you'll always get the perfect medium-rare steak served on your plate. One of those chains has 10 locations in Massachusetts.

Landing in the top five on Eat This Not That's list for steakhouse chains that serve perfect medium-rare steak is Longhorn. Longhorn Steakhouse landed in fourth place on the list. Eat This, Not That had the following to say about the popular steakhouse chain:

Longhorn Steakhouse has been a long time favorite for its casual yet rustic atmosphere, affordable prices, generous portions and of course delicious food.

Other reviewers of the chain also mentioned how the medium rare T Bone steak was cooked to perfection. The ribeye also received high praise. The staff has a great reputation at Longhorn Steakhouse. One reviewer wrote that they were very friendly, attentive, and knowledgeable. Longhorn Steakhouse has 10 locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Millbury

70 Worcester Providence Dr Suite 635

Millbury, MA 01527

Leominster

227 N Main Street

Leominster, MA 01453

Marlborough

191 Boston Post Rd W

Marlborough, MA 01752

Franklin - Franklin Village

250 Franklin Village Dr

Franklin, MA 02038

West Springfield

1105 Riverdale St

West Springfield, MA 01089

North Attleboro

1250 S Washington St Fashion Crossing Mall

North Attleboro, MA 02760

Mansfield

390 West Street

Mansfield, MA 02048

Tewksbury

1900 Andover St

Tewksbury, MA 01876

Reading

39 Walker's Brook Drive

Reading, MA 01867

Seekonk

80 Highland Ave

Seekonk, MA 02771

