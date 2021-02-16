Hinds to Chair New Committee Focused on the Future of Massachusetts

State Senator Adam Hinds announced Tuesday that he will serve as chair of the Joint Committee on Revenue and the newly created Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency. According to a press release from Senator Hinds office, the Senator will also serve as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs during the 2020-2021 legislative session.

As we move towards a new normal in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue and the success of our Commonwealth go hand in hand... It is an honor to be re-appointed to chair the Joint Committee on Revenue and continue the work of creating a revenue system that serves all of Massachusetts. ~ Senator Hinds

The Joint Committee on Revenue has jurisdiction and custody of all legislation concerning Federal financial assistance, state fees, local property tax and the raising of revenue for the Commonwealth by means of taxation.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts State Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland) announced the creation of the new Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency. This committee will serve as a body to synthesize information and share best practices that have been developed in response to COVID-19, as well as a forum for new ideas as to how to move forward.

COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life... It is an honor to serve as the chair of this newly created committee focused on ensuring a prosperous future for our Commonwealth and residents post-pandemic. We must apply lessons from the pandemic to make sure we come back stronger. From digital access and the digital economy to telehealth and changing down towns, we need strategic investments moving forward. ~ Hinds

Senate President Spilka said that the Senate’s strength lies in experience...

In the Massachusetts State Senate, our strength lies in the experience, perspective and expertise each Senator brings to the table. Every Senator is a leader in his or her own right, and I am excited to embark upon the work of the 2021-2022 session with this team in place. I am particularly excited to tackle the pressing challenges of our day with our new committees on COVID-19 response, racial justice and civil rights, advanced information technology, and reimagining Massachusetts. ~ Senate President Spilka