A 32-year-old Hinsdale man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his estranged girlfriend.

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office released a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the arrest, and charging, of Michael Boulais.

"At approximately 8:30 this morning, the Hinsdale Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at 53 Ashmere Drive," said the statement from the DA's office. "When officers arrived on the scene they found the body of 24-year-old Kassedi Clark inside a vehicle on the property."

Boulais is expected to be officially arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday morning in Central District Court. He is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without the right to bail.

"Case workers from the Department of Children and Families were contacted to provide assistance to the children who resided at the residence," says the DA's office.