Hinsdale Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Kassedi Clark

From the Berkshire County District Attorneys Office.

The Hinsdale man responsible for the murder of Kassedi Clark pled guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday.

Michael Boulais, 34, pled guilty to first-degree murder, reckless endangerment of a child, and improper storage of a firearm.

Judge John Agostini sentenced Boulais to serve life in prison at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction without parole on the first-degree murder charge.

Boulais shot and killed the 24-year-old Clark on April 13, 2018.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

I send my condolences to Kassedi’s family and friends for their tragic loss,

This is a just outcome for yet another domestic violence homicide in our county. I thank the law enforcement personnel for their investigation into the matter and our victim-witness advocates for helping the family cope with such a terrible situation.

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Hinsdale and Dalton Police Department, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Cheshire barracks, Massachusetts State Police Troop B, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Ballistics Sections and the forensic scientists assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory conducted the investigation.