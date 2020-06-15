Hirsch Named Rabbi Of Temple Anshe Amunim

Temple Anshe Amunim, which serves the Reform Jewish community of Pittsfield, has announced that Rabbi Liz Hirsch will be the congregation’s permanent spiritual leader, effective July 1st. Rabbi Hirsch has served the congregation in an interim role for the last two years supporting their period of transition.

In the last two years, Rabbi Hirsch has become a beloved member of our congregational community. In good times and bad, particularly during this pandemic, she has provided our members with wisdom, stability, inspiration, and forward thinking. ~ Joshua M. Cutler, President of Temple Anshe Amunim’s Board of Trustees

In her time with the congregation, Rabbi Hirsch has overseen numerous aesthetic and safety upgrades to the synagogue’s building, grown the congregation’s popular Saturday morning Torah Study sessions, and has developed programming for the congregation and the community which incorporates music, physical and outdoor activities, yoga and meditation, and experiential connections to Judaism.

Rabbi Hirsch has also served as the director of the congregation’s religious and adult education programs, guiding students of all ages.

During this unprecedented period of social distancing, Rabbi Hirsch has seamlessly been able to pivot the congregation from sanctuary-based worship and programming to virtual Zoom offerings, which has allowed the congregation to continue to be meaningfully enriched, and has allowed for greater connections to the larger community beyond the Berkshires.

Rabbi Hirsch, a New England native and a graduate of Brown University, was ordained at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York. While in rabbinical school, Rabbi Hirsch was honored as a Wexner Graduate Fellow and Tisch Fellow. Prior to her time at Anshe Amunim, Rabbi Hirsch served as the rabbi and one of the directors of Camp Eisner in Great Barrington.

Rabbi Hirsch lives in Great Barrington with her husband, Rabbi Neil P.G. Hirsch, who serves at Hevreh Of Southern Berkshire, and their son, Lior.

A formal installation ceremony for Rabbi Hirsch will be held at a date to be announced.