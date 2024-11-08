Whether you're in Massachusetts, or any other state, there's something about diners that seem to have that truly classic dining experience. It could be the nostalgic 'retro' feel. Or maybe it's because someone (like myself) who is always craving, what is most likely to be, some really good breakfast food at all times of the day. But let's be honest, that retro feeling really does seem to have the most impact above anything else. And now we know where you can find the best classic diner in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication known as 'Love Food' recently released its list of America's Best Classic Diners. They described the diners that made the list as "gloriously retro, with old-school neon signs, bright bar stools, and plenty of tales to tell". Not every state had a diner that made this list of the best 33 classic diners in the country. The pick they made for the spot they chose in Massachusetts is definitely one that's tough to disagree with.

What Diner in Massachusetts is Among 'America's Best Classic Diners'?

About 10 miles west of Boston, you'll find a city called Natick. That is where you will find one of America's best classic diners at a spot known as Casey's Diner.

You can't go wrong with any diner that serves not only good breakfast, but is well known for serving up some amazing hot dogs. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this unique diner in Massachusetts that's ranked among America's best classic diners:

Believed to be one of America’s oldest diners still in operation, Casey’s 10-stool dining car has been serving customers since 1922 – though it started life as a horse-drawn wagon. It has a long wooden bar, classic diner stools, retro floor tiles, and a bun steamer that pre-dates the restaurant. People come to experience a slice of history, and to try Casey’s famous steamed hot dogs; get yours 'all around,' with relish, onions, and mustard.

Casey's Diner also does pickup and delivery that can be ordered from their website. Check out their loaded menu at the link provided here.

So, if you're out on the eastern side of the state in Natick, and looking for a great diner, you now know that there happens to be one that is listed among America's best classic diners. You really can't go wrong with that experience!

