Historic Massachusetts Inn Named Best In The State

We have so many things to be proud of here in Massachusetts, am I right? The Bay State features some of the best schools in the country, some of the best restaurants, travel destinations, hospitals, businesses...the list goes on.

Now we can add something else to the list. According to a recent travel study conducted by Gunther Volkswagon Fort Lauderdale, Massachusetts is also home to one of the best "Mom & Pop" hotels in the country!

Would you believe me if I told you that this particular spot to rest your weary head and get a good night's sleep is located not in Boston but right here in western Massachusetts?

First, some backstory. Gunther Volkswagon Fort Lauderdale wanted to find out from frequent travelers which family-run hotels and motels across the country were their favorites.

The Gunther Volkswagon team surveyed over 3,000 travelers and then put together all the responses to come up with a list of the standouts in America. Before we find out which "Mom & Pop" hotel is considered the best in Massachusetts, let's look at some of our neighbors in the Northeast.

CONNECTICUT - THE WHALER'S INN (MYSTIC)

MAINE - CHADWICK BED & BREAKFAST (PORTLAND)

NEW HAMPSHIRE - LOVETT'S INN (FRANCONIA)

RHODE ISLAND - THE SEA BREEZE INN (MIDDLETOWN)

VERMONT - KNOTTY PINE MOTEL (BENNINGTON)

All right! We've made it this far so let's visit our final New England stop. Are you ready? Located right in the Beautiful Berkshires. In the heart of Stockbridge is the best family-run inn in Massachusetts...

THE RED LION INN:

Way to go, Red Lion Inn! For more info, visit Gunther Volkswagon Fort Lauderdale's website here.

