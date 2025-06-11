Massachusetts is where you can find a LOT of historic attractions throughout the state. With vacation season upon us, you certainly want to visit all the great spots that can possibly make it to for the perfect trip. But what if one of those spots is one that doesn't exactly live up to the hype? Like, maybe, even a little overrated? It seems that Massachusetts is where you can find one of the most historic landmarks in the U.S., but also the most overrated in the state.

While you always want to take in those great historic spots no matter where you travel, our friends at 'Love Exploring' have provided us with their picks for the most overrated attractions in every state. In Massachusetts, it's one that is no stranger to some underwhelming reviews.

What Historic Massachusetts Landmark is the Most Overrated Attraction in the State?

Despite being such an iconic spot in American history, known for where the pilgrim's stepped off the Mayflower in 1620, Plymouth Rock is the most overrated attraction in Massachusetts.

Needless to say, more than a few people have been underwhelmed by the historical attraction. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about the most overrated attraction in Massachusetts:

It may be simple, but this boulder has great significance – it is widely thought to be the spot where early pilgrims disembarked the Mayflower ship in 1620. It's now part of the Pilgrim Memorial State Park and protected by a graceful portico. Nevertheless, not all visitors are impressed. Many travelers say they found the rock underwhelming, particularly since there's no concrete historical evidence that this was the Mayflower's arrival site.

This past year, 'Thrillist' had reported that someone even left a lengthy, not-so-pleased review of the rock on Google Reviews. It's pretty brutally honest:

Listen up, folks, I traveled from afar, expecting some sort of grand monument or at least a rock with... I dunno, personality? What I got was Plymouth Rock. Oh boy, where do I start? First off, **size matters**, and this rock? It's the equivalent of a geological participation trophy. You'd think the rock that's got an entire Thanksgiving story pinned on it would be, maybe, just a tad more majestic? No. It's like the universe held a contest for the most average rock and Plymouth said, ‘Hold my sediment.’... ...Value for money?** Well, it's free to look at, but I want a refund on my time. I've had more emotional connection with my toaster. At least that thing visibly contributes to my life by making breakfast. “In conclusion, if you're compiling a bucket list, maybe put ‘seeing Plymouth Rock’ right below ‘organizing your sock drawer’ in terms of excitement. It's the geological equivalent of a placeholder; it's there because something has to be, not because it should be. Would not recommend unless you're into the thrill of extreme underwhelm. However, if they ever decide to let people throw tomatoes at it for historical accuracy (since I'm sure the pilgrims were equally unimpressed), count me back in for a revisit! -Google Reviews, August 2024

And there it is. As you can see, there's more than a few people who aren't exactly thrilled with the spot where the pilgrims allegedly set foot after just getting off the Mayflower. If nothing else, some touristy spots can be relatively underwhelming at times, even if they are iconic. But hey, either way, it's part of our history, Massachusetts. Either enjoy it and take it in, or don't.

