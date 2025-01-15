There is no question that Massachusetts has a vast wealth of history. Some of the U.S.'s greatest historic moments have taken place right here in the Bay State. It's certainly only fitting that one of our most prominent museums, which happens to be at in an equally as historic location, would get recognition among the best small town museums throughout the U.S.

'USA Today' has become well known for its picks receiving 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in recent years. Now, a Massachusetts museum is being recognized nationally as it has been nominated for the award of the Best Small Town Museum in the U.S.

If you're wondering where you might find such a historic spot, look no further than the town of Concord, where you will find the Concord Museum.

The Concord Museum features several items that highlight the start of the American Revolution, with the nomination for 'USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards coming on the cusp of a special anniversary. It will be the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution coming up on April 19, 2025.

Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about the Concord Museum receiving its nomination:

The town of Concord, Massachusetts, played a significant role in the American Revolutionary War, and in the writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. Concord Museum presents the cultural, political, environmental, and literary history of this town through artifacts from Concord and the surrounding land. The museum's collection, parts of which are centuries old, includes paintings, tools and instruments, furniture, maps, and clothing.

Of course, not only is the Concord Museum just a road trip away here in Massachusetts, but also, you can go and vote for the museum here so it can rightfully deserve the honor of being the Best Small Town Museum in the U.S.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps