If there is one thing that will always be synonymous with New England, it's that there are some of the most amazing seafood restaurants you could ask for here! Of course, right at the heart of the New England is Massachusetts. While there are several great local seafood spots throughout the Bay State, there can only be one that can earn the title of the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts. So, which one has snatched that honor recently?

The publication 'Cheapism' released its list of the Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State. With Massachusetts having such a plethora of great seafood spots to choose from, despite the stiff competition, this spot is currently standing out about the rest.

What Seafood Joint is the Best Seafood Restaurant in Massachusetts?

As it turns out, this seafood joint has been around for more than a century! If you head northeast of Salem, up to Essex, you will find a spot that has been in business for 110 years. This historic spot which has now been called the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts is Woodman's of Essex.

According to 'Cheapism', the absolute must-try dish served at Woodman's of Essex is the clam strips. They even have daily specials all week long.

Woodman's of Essex has been around since 1914 and truly a local legend throughout the community in Essex. They also do catering for all sorts of events. You can check out their full menu at the link provided here.

Anytime a seafood spot receives acclaim anywhere throughout the New England region, you know it has to be a spot worth trying, especially when it's called the best seafood in Massachusetts!

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images