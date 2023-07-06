A hit and run in Pittsfield on Tuesday night resulted in one person being transported to Baystate Medical Center with severe injuries.

On Tuesday, July 4th around 10 p.m., Pittsfield Police along with Pittsfield Fire and County Ambulance responded to 194 Second Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene.

An investigation found that a Ford F-150, operated by 65 year-old Jeffrey Miles of Pittsfield, traveling southbound, struck 33 year-old Shaquanna Turnage of Pittsfield as she was walking in the roadway.

Miles was not injured, Turnage, however suffered severe injuries and was later transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for more treatment.

Charges are currently pending against Miles and the incident is still under investigation, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD (Officer Hallas) at 413 448 9700 Ext. 560