‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Bests ‘Encanto’ For Biggest Streaming Movie Debut

Hocus Pocus 2 has put a spell on viewers.

On October 27, Variety reported that has bested a major record set by none other than Encanto. In their findings, they discovered that Hocus Pocus 2 now owns the record of the biggest streaming movie debut of all time.

The family-friendly film managed to reach this achievement with a total of 2.7 billion minutes watched after it premiered on Sept. 30.

Deadline reports that the previous record holder was Encanto, which dominated in its debut and scored a whopping 2.2 billion minutes viewed when it made it to streaming service Disney+ last year.

Hocus Pocus 2 features an all-star cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, who infamously played the Sanderson sisters nearly 30 years ago when the original came out.

Make no mistake, there could be another installment in the franchise on the way.

Speaking to Extra, Parker shared that she would love to do a third movie. However, she would only be involved if Midler has agreed to do another one as well.

"Bette is already starting rumors. "I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one… No one says no to the Divine Miss M.," she said.

Park would also say that she did not think that a sequel to the original would ever be made. However, it was Midler who always held out hope.

"Bette was the person who had this fervent wish that this would happen and could not be deterred from the idea. You should ask her, 'cause she will say, 'Absolutely, I always imagined. I've been telling them for years,'" she said.