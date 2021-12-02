One of the great memories, when I was a kid, getting a phone call from the jolly old man himself Santa Claus made you smile. And I don't think the Mall Santa even exists anymore. So Here is to technology.

The wonderful elves aka The Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program will have their annual North Pole Calling Program 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Thursday, Dec. 16.

It's pretty easy to do there will be sign-up forms that will be sent home with Pittsfield children in kindergarten and grades 1 and 2. Fillable forms that can be saved and emailed are available through a link on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.

Hard copy forms are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, Room 103, City Hall, 70 Allen St. Completed forms must be returned or submitted online by Monday, Dec. 13. If older Pittsfield children still believe, feel free to submit a form on their behalf. In 2020, Santa called more than 105 children in the city.

Santa can always put a smile on your children's faces, and make sure they are nice, on the naught to nice spectrum.

If for some reason you can't get into this Santa Phone call program there are others.

Now, kids can reach the big guy in the North Pole by phone, That's right, Kris Kringle has a direct line: (951) 262-3062. Obviously, this time of year keeps Santa busy in his workshop, so don't be shocked when it goes right to voicemail.

Here is an app that is free for both Apple and Android personalized phone calls from Santa https://www.packagefromsanta.com/personalized-phone-call-from-santa/

It could not get easier to call Santa, all you need is a phone to dial-up Santa’s Hotline This free, international number connects kids directly to a voicemail box where they can leave messages at the North Pole. Available throughout the United States. Simply dial up +1-319-527-2680 or +1-712-770-4404 and get talking, make sure you have your gift list ready.

Modern technology at its best, Call Santa with Alexa. If you have an Echo Dot Kids or FreeTime on Alexa, all you have to say is “Alexa, call Santa.” You'll hear from elves, Jack Frost, and even Santa himself! (Each time it may be different and you'll often get holiday jokes!). To make sure you're set up for FreeTime, in your Alexa app select the Devices icon, then select the compatible Alexa device for which you would like to enable Amazon FreeTime on Alexa. Then tap FreeTime and follow the on-screen prompts to complete your setup.

