Holiday Foods You Should Definitely Avoid Giving Your Pets

Whether you're a dog lover, a feline friend, or a fan of both, we sometimes forget that "man's best friend" should not be eating some of the things we like to dine on. Sometimes, out of habit, we share table scraps with our pets without thinking if it's really good for them or not.

This can happen even more so during the holiday season when some of us tend to over-indulge. With so many great appetizers, entrees, and desserts to eat, it's only natural for us to want to spread the wealth with our pets. But, be careful.

Get our free mobile app

First and foremost, turkey is a big food item for many of us at holiday time. However, keep in mind that according to veterinary experts, eating turkey or turkey skin is harmful to certain pets, especially dogs. Eating turkey could cause canines to get a life-threatening condition called pancreatitis.

Also, some vegetables that are used to season many of our favorite holiday dishes, such as onions and garlic, are harmful to dogs and cats. These strong, spicy vegetables can cause severe damage to your pet's digestive system and even damage red blood cells.

Let's quickly run down some other foods that are potentially dangerous for dogs and/or cats:

Chocolate - Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine(methylxanthines) which are toxic to pets and cause a range of symptoms from vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and even death.

Coffee - Coffee obviously includes caffeine and can cause the same symptoms described above.

Apple, cherry, and peach pits.

Candy - Such as chocolate and any candy containing the sweetener Xylitol which is toxic to pets.

Lemons, limes, oranges - Citrus fruits, which contain citric acid, are another problem for pets, especially cats. Citric acid can lead to depression of the central nervous system.

Grapes and raisins - This one is strange because the reason these are toxic to pets remains unknown. However, eating them can cause kidney failure in dogs and cats.

Macadamia nuts, walnuts, pecans, almonds - Certain nuts can lead to pancreatitis in cats.

Salt - In large amounts, salty foods can lead to numerous negative symptoms including death.

Raw foods - Uncooked items such as eggs, meat, or fish can potentially carry deadly bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli. These types of bacteria can cause food poisoning.

Alcohol - Drinks and foods containing alcohol can cause serious problems in pets including vomiting, breathing difficulties, and death.

And finally, here's one that I bet not many cat owners are aware of(including myself up until a few years ago): Dairy products. How many of us cat owners have served our cats a dish of milk or a dab of cream a time or three? Heck, I had a cat named Daisy that would literally "scream for cream".

Turns out, many cats are lactose intolerant. Therefore, their little tummies can't process dairy and that causes gastric and digestive problems. It's only fair and loving to give your pets some extra treats especially during the holiday season, but perhaps first, you speak with your vet to find out what works best with your pet's diet.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.